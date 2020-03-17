SEC cancels remainder of 2019-2020 athletic year

1  of  2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Southeastern Conference announced that all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year. This includes all remaining SEC championship events. The events were canceled due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

All spring football games are canceled, and there will be no pro days conducted by SEC institutions.

“This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus.”

Other athletics activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether required or voluntary, remain suspended through at least April 15.

For the SEC Softball Tournament and the SEC Baseball Tournament, automatic full ticket refunds will be made by March 31 to fans who purchased tickets from the SEC Office or an SEC university.

