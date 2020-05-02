Breaking News
Secretariat wins virtual Kentucky Derby

(AP Photo/File)

(AP) – Secretariat won a virtual Kentucky Derby against 12 fellow Triple Crown winners, 47 years after the chestnut colt won the real race at Churchill Downs.

The 1 1/4-mile race featuring computer-generated imagery was held Saturday, the same day the 146th Derby had been scheduled until it was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Derby has been re-set for Sept. 5. Secretariat was the 7-2 favorite, although there was no wagering. Instead, fans that chose the winning horse online were entered to win a VIP experience at the Derby this fall.

