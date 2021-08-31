Sen. Roger Wicker recovers from COVID-19

FILE – In this Thursday, May 27, 2021 file photo, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., arrives as senators go to the chamber for votes ahead of the approaching Memorial Day recess, at the Capitol in Washington. Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi says installing massive pumps to drain water from the south Mississippi Delta would be a way to fight environmental injustice. He says the project would help low-income and minority residents whose lives are disrupted by flooding. Wicker made his statements to a Senate subcommittee Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) announced on Tuesday that he as “recovered full” from COVID-19.

Wicker announced he tested positive COVID-19 on August 19, 2021.

“I have a clean bill of health. I am looking forward to resuming my travel in the state this week,” he stated on Twitter.

I encourage all who have not yet received a COVID vaccine to talk to their doctor. Being fully vaccinated greatly reduced my risk of developing severe complications from the virus. Getting the shot is safe, easy, and free, and it could save your life. https://t.co/7zNfLhgHxw — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) August 31, 2021

Wicker also encouraged people to talk to their doctor about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Being fully vaccinated greatly reduced my risk of developing severe complications from the virus. Getting the shot is safe, easy, and free, and it could save your life,” he said.