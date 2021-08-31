Sen. Roger Wicker recovers from COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) announced on Tuesday that he as “recovered full” from COVID-19.
Wicker announced he tested positive COVID-19 on August 19, 2021.
“I have a clean bill of health. I am looking forward to resuming my travel in the state this week,” he stated on Twitter.
Wicker also encouraged people to talk to their doctor about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Being fully vaccinated greatly reduced my risk of developing severe complications from the virus. Getting the shot is safe, easy, and free, and it could save your life,” he said.