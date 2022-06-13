JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19 for a third time.

Phillip Waller, Sen. Wicker’s Communications Director, released a statement on Monday, June 13 that the senator had tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a required test.

“Today Senator Wicker received a positive result for COVID-19 after taking a required test. He will be expected to miss votes and committee business this week until he is able to return in person to the Senate,” said Waller.

Wicker previously tested positive for COVID-19 in February 18, 2022, and in 2021.