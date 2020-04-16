Breaking News
Sen. Wicker named to President Trump’s Task Force on economic recovery

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker was named as a member of President Donald Trump’s task force on economic recovery. The task force, comprised of members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, will provide counsel to the President on reopening the country in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to advise the President on policies to get Americans back to work,” Wicker said. “President Trump’s bold actions to slow the spread of the coronavirus are working and have saved countless lives. Now we need to plan how to re-open the economy without sacrificing the hard-fought gains we have made against the virus. I look forward to working toward this important goal with my colleagues on the task force.”

