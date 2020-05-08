Senate Appropriations Committee to hold hearing on Small Business Grant Program

1  of  3
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Senate Appropriations Committee will hold a hearing at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 8, at the Mississippi Capitol. The hearing will be centered on a proposed grant program supporting small businesses in Mississippi using funds from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund. 

Chairman Briggs Hopson and Vice Chairman Brice Wiggins will conduct the meeting, and Senator Josh Harkins, Chairman of the Finance Committee, will present a draft proposal to committee members and the wider Senate. 

The committee hearing will be webcast on the Lieutenant Governor’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DelbertHosemann/?ref=bookmarks.

