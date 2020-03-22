Senator Romney ordered to self-quarantine after coming into contact with Kentucky Senator who tested positive for COVID-19

BANGKOK (AP) - U.S. futures have declined and Australia's share benchmark plunged 8.5% as work on more stimulus for the U.S. economy hit snags in the U.S. Senate.

Shares also dropped in Hong Kong and South Korea early Monday. However, Japan's Nikkei 225 index held steady, gaining 0.5% after the International Olympic Committee said it plans to discuss potentially changing the timing of the Tokyo Games, due to begin in July.