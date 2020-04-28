Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Senators Wicker & Hyde-Smith announce funds for 13 Mississippi airports

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced the award of $10,458,442 in grants to make improvements at 13 Mississippi airports.

The annual Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants include full reimbursement for the local match requirement as a result of the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The FAA grants for Mississippi will support the following airport improvement projects:

·       Stennis International Airport, Kiln – $2,777,778 to rehabilitate the apron.

·       Olive Branch Airport, Olive Branch – $2,388,889 to rehabilitate the runway.

·       Trent Lott International Airport, Pascagoula – $1,906,077 to rehabilitate the runway.

·       Clarke County Airport, Quitman – $998,250 to rehabilitate the runway and taxiway.

·       Pontotoc County Airport, Pontotoc – $623,600 to rehabilitate the runway and taxilane, and make improvements to the hangar.

·       Key Field Airport, Meridian – $614,333 to reconstruct the taxiway, rehabilitate an emergency generator, and seal the runway pavement.

·       McCharen Field Airport, West Point – $410,408 to acquire land for approaches and development.

·       Winona-Montgomery County Airport, Winona – $333,300  to make improvements to the hangar.

·       Louisville Winston County Airport, Louisville – $151,000 to acquire land for approaches and development.

·       Booneville/Baldwyn Airport, Booneville – $86,387 to improve airport drainage.

·       Houston Municipal Airport, Houston – $65,000 to conduct an aeronautical survey.

·       Grenada Municipal Airport, Grenada – $55,000 to update the airport master plan.

·       Poplarville-Pearl River County Airport, Poplarville – $48,420 to install a runway guidance system and improve lighting on the runway and taxiway.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories