Senators Wicker & Hyde-Smith announce funds for 13 Mississippi airports

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced the award of $10,458,442 in grants to make improvements at 13 Mississippi airports.

The annual Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants include full reimbursement for the local match requirement as a result of the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The FAA grants for Mississippi will support the following airport improvement projects:

· Stennis International Airport, Kiln – $2,777,778 to rehabilitate the apron.

· Olive Branch Airport, Olive Branch – $2,388,889 to rehabilitate the runway.

· Trent Lott International Airport, Pascagoula – $1,906,077 to rehabilitate the runway.

· Clarke County Airport, Quitman – $998,250 to rehabilitate the runway and taxiway.

· Pontotoc County Airport, Pontotoc – $623,600 to rehabilitate the runway and taxilane, and make improvements to the hangar.

· Key Field Airport, Meridian – $614,333 to reconstruct the taxiway, rehabilitate an emergency generator, and seal the runway pavement.

· McCharen Field Airport, West Point – $410,408 to acquire land for approaches and development.

· Winona-Montgomery County Airport, Winona – $333,300 to make improvements to the hangar.

· Louisville Winston County Airport, Louisville – $151,000 to acquire land for approaches and development.

· Booneville/Baldwyn Airport, Booneville – $86,387 to improve airport drainage.

· Houston Municipal Airport, Houston – $65,000 to conduct an aeronautical survey.

· Grenada Municipal Airport, Grenada – $55,000 to update the airport master plan.

· Poplarville-Pearl River County Airport, Poplarville – $48,420 to install a runway guidance system and improve lighting on the runway and taxiway.