Seniors at Ridgeland Place receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – People living in the Ridgeland Place assisted living facility are one step closer to normalcy. They received their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Friday.

In February, the first dose of Pfizer vaccine arrived at Ridgeland Place. Now, with the help of CVS, everyone at the facility has been fully vaccinated.

“The residents have been very excited. They’re eager. That’s why we have a hundred percent vaccinated, because they have been eagerly waiting to have this done. So they can take away some of that fear they’ve been having about getting COVID,” said Windy Wills, executive director of the facility.

Staff members were also happy to receive their shots in order to keep everyone else safe.

“Very exciting. Ready to start having a little bit more freedom, getting back to normal,” said Ashley Martin, community sales director for the facility.

Before the vaccines, health officials were concerned assisted living facilities and long term care facilities would be hot spots for COVID-19 outbreaks. Now that everyone has been vaccinated, there’s a sense of hope at Ridgeland Place.

“I felt like I was safer and to me the shots really didn’t hurt,” said Aline White.

The seniors said it’s important for everyone to get a vaccine.