September’s Fondren Live canceled due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers announced September’s Fondren Live has been canceled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi.

According to leaders with the Fondren Renaissance Foundation (FRF), they hope to return to their regular calendar of events by November with three days of Fondren UnWrapped, which will feature a parade, special open houses and events November 11 through 13.

Leaders said Caroling with Cathead, a holiday version of Fondren Live with specialty drinks created with Cathead products, will be on December 2, 2021.