Seven additional COVID-19 cases reported in Clinton Public Schools

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District is reporting seven positive COVID-19 cases in the district.

One student at Clinton Park, one student at Eastside, two students at Lovett and three students at Clinton High School make up the seven cases.

School administrators at each campus have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

These cases bring CPSD’s second semester positives to 80 since the start of the semester on January 5, 2021.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.