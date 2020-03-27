Several companies giving back to healthcare workers

(CNN) – Several companies are giving back during the coronavirus pandemic, offering free food and drinks to those on the front lines battling the virus.

Starting March 30, which is National Doctors Day, and every Monday through May 11, Krispy Kreme is offering healthcare workers free donuts. People can go through the drive-thru, show their employee badge and drive away with a dozen donuts free of charge.

Starbucks is giving away free coffee to first responders and those in the medical field. People working those jobs can get a free tall-sized hot or iced coffee until May 3.

Uber Eats is donating 300,000 free meals to first responders and healthcare workers in the United States and Canada.