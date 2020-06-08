Several employees test positive for COVID-19 at Canton Nissan plant

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a spokesperson for the Nissan Group of North America, several individuals at the manufacturing facility in Canton have separately tested positive for COVID-19 after showing symptoms while at work.

Officials said the employees did not work together in the same area. They were told to seek medical attention, and additional workers who may have come into direct contact with these individuals were notified and have been quarantined.

We have disinfected any potentially affected work areas as part of our safety protocols. There is no indication at this time that the individuals contracted coronavirus while at work. Lloryn Love-Carter, Nissan Group of North America

Nissan said employee safety is its highest priority.

