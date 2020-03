JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wells Fargo said it will temporarily close some branches in Mississippi due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The company has adjusted standard branch operating hours across the nation. Most branches will be open from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Branches with Saturday hours will be open from 9 a.m. – noon.

For the most up-to-date information, customers can check Wells Fargo’s branch locator for ATM locations and the status of branches.