Severe Weather: List of safe rooms in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Safe rooms are expected to open in Mississippi due to the severe weather threat on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

  • Clinton – Community Safe Room at FS 4, 1973 Pinehaven Road
  • Copiah County – Community Safe Room at 1060 Epps Lane in Hazlehurst
  • Forrest County – Community Safe Room at 946 Sullivan Dr. in Hattiesburg
  • Jones County – Community Safe Room at 1425 Ellisville Blvd. in Laurel
  • Lamar County – Community Safe Room at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis
  • Pike County – Community Safe Room at 2017 Quinlivan Rd. in Magnolia
  • Rankin County – Community Safe Room at 651 Marquette Rd. in Brandon
  • Wayne County – Community Safe Room at 613 Court St. in Waynesboro

