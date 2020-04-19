Severe Weather: List of safe rooms in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Safe rooms are expected to open in Mississippi due to the severe weather threat on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
- Clinton – Community Safe Room at FS 4, 1973 Pinehaven Road
- Copiah County – Community Safe Room at 1060 Epps Lane in Hazlehurst
- Forrest County – Community Safe Room at 946 Sullivan Dr. in Hattiesburg
- Jones County – Community Safe Room at 1425 Ellisville Blvd. in Laurel
- Lamar County – Community Safe Room at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis
- Pike County – Community Safe Room at 2017 Quinlivan Rd. in Magnolia
- Rankin County – Community Safe Room at 651 Marquette Rd. in Brandon
- Wayne County – Community Safe Room at 613 Court St. in Waynesboro