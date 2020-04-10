Severe weather threat prompts Sunday-only halt to COVID-19 testing at State Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – COVID-19 testing at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson will be suspended on Sunday, April 12, due to the severe weather threat in the metro area and in honor of the Easter holiday.

Appointment-only, drive-through testing will resume on Monday and continues seven days a week, weather permitting.

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.

The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.