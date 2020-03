PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River Resort has temporarily ceased gaming and hotel operations at Silver Star, Golden Moon and Bok Homa casinos.

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Tribal Government and the PRR executive team made the decision due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

Operations are expected to resume on April 1, 2020.

UPDATE: Pearl River Resort has temporarily ceased gaming & hotel operations at Silver Star, Golden Moon, & Bok Homa Casinos. pic.twitter.com/F4bGzwR1vr — Pearl River Resort (@PRRofficial) March 19, 2020

On March 16, Governor Tate Reeves announced all Mississippi casinos would close until further notice.