Simpson County schools to offer virtual learning option for students

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Simpson County School District Superintendent Dr. Toriano Holloway announced on Thursday that the district will offer a virtual option for parents who do not feel comfortable sending their children for in-person learning.

This comes after the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted to allow school districts to use hybrid scheduling if needed to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Holloway said parents may contact their child’s school to complete a Request for Virtual Learning form. They have until Wednesday, August 25 to complete and return the form to sign their students up for a virtual option.

The district will offer this option until September 30, 2021. At that time, leaders will determine if they need to continue to offer virtual learning.

There are requirements to remain virtual that will be listed on the form. If a student does not meet the requirements, they will be required to return to in-person learning at their school.

