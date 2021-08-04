Simpson County Schools to require face masks starting Thursday

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Simpson County School District announced students and staff will be required to wear face masks indoors, regardless of vaccine status. The new policy will go into effect on Thursday, August 5.

In a letter to parents, staff and students, Superintendent Dr. Tori Holloway said the district amended the policy due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

“We need our students in class, and we feel this is the best method of protecting them. We will continue to monitor the situation, and if cases begin to decrease, we will reevaluate our procedures,” Holloway stated in the letter.