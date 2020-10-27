Six Clinton students test positive for coronavirus

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District is reporting six students in the district have tested positive for COVID-19. The six cases are made up of four students at Clinton High School, one at Clinton Junior High School and one at Eastside Elementary.

Two students involved with Clinton’s boys and girls basketball teams account for two of the cases at CHS. Out of an abundance of caution, both the boys and girls basketball teams have been placed under a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

The student testing positive at Eastside was already on quarantine due to exposure to a positive case outside of the district. Because of this, no Eastside students have been deemed to be in close contact requiring a mandatory quarantine.

School administrators at CHS and CJHS have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

Prewitt Contracting Services will conduct a deep cleaning of Clinton Junior High School prior to the start of school on Wednesday and has already deep cleaned Clinton High School’s athletic facilities with electrostatic machines.

These six cases bring CPSD’s total positive cases to 29 since the start of school on August 13.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

