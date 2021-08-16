Smith County teen dies from COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Smith County teenager passed away from coronavirus complications on Saturday, August 14. Makayla Robinson, 13, was an eighth grade student in Raleigh.

“Last week this time, she was getting her daughter on the bus, and this week, she is planning a funeral,” said Dr. Floyd Strickland, a friend of the family. “She went to one hospital and was moved to another, and we got the news that within hours she had passed away.”

“Students are grieving today. You know, it’s going to be different. Some of those students are still quarantine, so they haven’t been able to come and walk the halls. We had extra councilors today, and those counselors called Makayla’s grade level out to talk to them about the grieving process,” Staci Hughes, principal of Raleigh High School.

School leaders said Robinson attended classes most of the week before feeling ill. A post was made Saturday on the Raleigh High School Lion Pride Band’s Facebook page that read, “Every teacher loved her and wanted 30 more just like her.”

This comes just weeks after the school’s band director lost his battle with COVID-19.

Students returned to class on August 6, and masks were not a requirement. However within the first few days of school, 76 students and 11 teachers tested positive for the virus, forcing district leaders to revisit their policies.