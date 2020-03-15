Some Forrest General employees exposed to patient with coronavirus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Some employees at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg have quarantined themselves after being exposed to a patient with coronavirus. So far, three cases of the virus have been reported in Forrest County.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the employees will watch for symptoms. Employees who are not ill can return to work.
The folks exposed to the patient have been quarantined and will watch for symptoms. Therefore, employees that are not ill (all ill people should stay home regardless of flu, COVID-19, etc.) can return to work. The disease does not spread from and infected person to a contact to another contact. Again, it spreads from and infected person to a contact (that contact is quarantined to monitor for symptoms).Liz Charlot, MSDH