Some Mississippians decide to receive vaccine as COVID-19 cases increase in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the Delta variant continues to spread in Mississippi, some have decided that it’s time to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Delta variant may be just as contagious as the chickenpox. While there have been breakthrough cases of fully vaccinated people contracting the Delta variant, chances are that symptoms will be much lighter.

Neighbors at a vaccine clinic in North Jackson on Saturday said now is the time to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It has been important since the start, but I know now we’re having such an increase in the numbers, especially in the Jackson area,” said one person.

Another neighbor said, “I got vaccinated, because I realized the importance of it. It could extend your life, and I have underlying illness, and those illnesses alone with COVID would cause death. So, I got vaccinated to live.”

Data from the CDC showed that 50% of adults in Mississippi now have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Friday, July 30, more than 33,000 vaccine doses have been given in Mississippi this past week.