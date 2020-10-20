Some Natchez students and teachers quarantined due to COVID-19

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Forty students and five staff members at five schools in the Natchez Adams School District have been quarantined due to the coronavirus. According to the Natchez Democrat, the students and staff members were quarantined after “presumed student exposure to a positive case of COVID-19.”

District leaders said the affected students and staff members were at Natchez High School, Natchez Early College, Natchez Freshman Academy, Robert Lewis Magnate School and Morgantown Middle School.

According to the newspaper, the district learned of the possible COVID-19 exposure on Friday, October 16. The quarantine began with classes on Monday, October 19, and would last 10 days.

