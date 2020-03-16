Some Nissan employees to work remotely until further notice

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nissan said some employees in Canton will work remotely until further notice. The company released the following statement:

The safety and well-being of Nissan employees is always our highest priority. Starting March 16, we are directing those with the ability to work remotely to do so until further notice. This action is out of an abundance of caution to help reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus and to allow us to redeploy resources for the employee populations who are unable to work remotely.

Our manufacturing facilities continue to operate, but we are closely monitoring the situation and will take prompt action as necessary. Currently, we are taking the following measures at these facilities to help ensure a healthy and safe environment for employees:

— Implementing stringent cleaning protocols, which includes more frequent cleaning of hand-held tooling and high-touch areas, including restroom areas, handrails, doorknobs, break areas, etc.

— Suspending all non-critical visitor entry, including public tours, indefinitely.

— Communicating with employees regularly on recommended Center for Disease Control (CDC) hygiene practices.

Further, we are asking employees who feel ill–or who have been in contact with someone with diagnosed coronavirus or symptoms–not to come to work and to follow the appropriate CDC protocols.



Lloryn Love-Carter, Corporate Communications | Nissan Group of North America