Some travel insurance won’t cover epidemics

(CNN) – If you’re planning for Spring Break, keep in mind that most travel insurance doesn’t cover epidemics.

In the majority of cases, once a virus is known, its presence is no longer an unforeseen event. Some insurance companies explicitly state epidemics and pandemics as excluded reasons for canceling a trip.

There are ways to buy travel insurance that might cover cancellations due to the novel coronavirus. They are called “Cancel for Any Reason Policies,” which could cost up to 50% more. It’s above the average cost of travel insurance, which is already between 4-10% of the trip’s cost.

Travel insurance policies are not the same in every state, so policy options may vary. For instance, “Cancel for Any Reason” travel insurance can’t be sold in New York.