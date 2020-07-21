Some unemployment benefits for Mississippians set to expire

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Employment Security’s LMI Department released the June 2020 unemployment rate on Tuesday.

More than 103,000 people in the state are unemployed. The rate is at 8.7%, which is nearly half of the April rate of 16.3%. The June 2019 unemployment rate was 5.4%.

Some Mississippians have been receiving unemployment benefits during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, the additional $600 will go away on Saturday, July 25, unless Congress and President Trump sign an extension.

“We haven’t received that information, and the last payable week will be the week of the 25th. And the earliest they can file is Sunday morning the 26th at 12:01 a.m.,” said Timothy Rush with MDES.

Mississippians will be able to file for the week of the 25th at a later date and still receive a check with the additional $600 attached to it. If a claim is under investigation and people are worried about not receiving money once they’ve become eligible, they will still receive the additional $600.

“If in terms of time, they may not receive money because they aren’t eligible. But once it’s determined that they are eligible, they will receive. They are entitled to it under the CARES Act, prior to the week ending July 25th,” stated Rush.

There are a few provisions in Governor Tate Reeves’ executive order that are expected to expire on July 25th.

“Individuals who are out of work due to no fault of their own, but they meet the eligibility requirements of being able to work and available for work. So if the governor does not extend the executive order then starting the 26th, they are subject to be denied for unemployment benefits,” explained Rush.

There’s no word on if Reeves will extend the order.

