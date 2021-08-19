South Central Regional Medical Center to host vaccination program in Jones County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: South Central Regional Medical Center Facebook page

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel will host a vaccination drive and provide booster shots for Jones County students, parents, teachers, and community members.

The first dose locations, dates and times are listed below:

  • West Jones High School, Thursday, August 19, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • Northeast Jones High School, Friday, August 20, 2021 – 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • South Jones High School, Friday, August 20, 2021 – 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

In order to receive the COVID-19 booster shot, the following criteria must be met:

  • Medical condition that may affect your immune system
  • It has been 90 days since last vaccine or antibody therapy
  • Previously received Pfizer or J&J Vaccine

All students participating in the voluntary vaccination program must have a signed copy of the permission form to be considered for vaccination. Parents are also allowed to be present with their child during vaccination.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories