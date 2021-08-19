South Central Regional Medical Center to host vaccination program in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel will host a vaccination drive and provide booster shots for Jones County students, parents, teachers, and community members.

The first dose locations, dates and times are listed below:

West Jones High School, Thursday, August 19, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Northeast Jones High School, Friday, August 20, 2021 – 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

South Jones High School, Friday, August 20, 2021 – 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

In order to receive the COVID-19 booster shot, the following criteria must be met:

Medical condition that may affect your immune system

It has been 90 days since last vaccine or antibody therapy

Previously received Pfizer or J&J Vaccine

All students participating in the voluntary vaccination program must have a signed copy of the permission form to be considered for vaccination. Parents are also allowed to be present with their child during vaccination.