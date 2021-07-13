South Central Regional to host COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) will host a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Friday, July 23.
The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at South Central Place in Laurel, located at 2260 Highway 15 North. Leaders said no appointment is necessary.
SCRMC Recommends Vaccinations for the Following Individuals:
- Persons aged 12 and older can receive the vaccine.
- Vaccinations are strongly encouraged for Individuals 50 years of age and older. This population
remains the most vulnerable group, with 94% of the reported deaths and more than 80% of the
hospitalizations occurring in these age groups.
- Pregnant women, lactating women and those who are immunocompromised may take the
vaccine; however, consultation with your healthcare provider is recommended.
- You can be vaccinated if you have tested positive for COVID-19 if you wait until your isolation
period is over and your symptoms have significantly improved.