South Central Regional to host COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) will host a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Friday, July 23.

The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at South Central Place in Laurel, located at 2260 Highway 15 North. Leaders said no appointment is necessary.

SCRMC Recommends Vaccinations for the Following Individuals: