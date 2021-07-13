South Central Regional to host COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) will host a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Friday, July 23.

The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at South Central Place in Laurel, located at 2260 Highway 15 North. Leaders said no appointment is necessary.

SCRMC Recommends Vaccinations for the Following Individuals:

  • Persons aged 12 and older can receive the vaccine.
  • Vaccinations are strongly encouraged for Individuals 50 years of age and older. This population
    remains the most vulnerable group, with 94% of the reported deaths and more than 80% of the
    hospitalizations occurring in these age groups.
  • Pregnant women, lactating women and those who are immunocompromised may take the
    vaccine; however, consultation with your healthcare provider is recommended.
  • You can be vaccinated if you have tested positive for COVID-19 if you wait until your isolation
    period is over and your symptoms have significantly improved.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories