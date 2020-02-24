South Korean cases jump, China counts 150 more virus deaths

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – South Korea reported another large jump in new virus cases a day after the the president called for “unprecedented, powerful” steps to combat the outbreak that is increasingly confounding attempts to stop the spread.

The 161 new cases bring South Korea’s total to 763 cases, and two more deaths raise its toll to seven. China also reported 409 new cases, raising the mainland’s total to 77,150 after a zigzag pattern of increases in recent days.

The 150 new deaths from the COVID-19 illness showed a spike after four days. Significant jumps in cases outside China have raised concern of the outbreak getting out of control. Italy and Iran have reported a rapidly increasing number of cases.