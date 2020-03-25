Southeast MS Rural Health Initiative screening patients for COVID-19

1  of  2
Coronavirus
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc. is now screening patients for the coronavirus (COVID-19) at multiple clinic locations:

COVID-19 screenings are available in Hattiesburg at the Minor Care Clinic, every day of the week from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. to accommodate patients who may need to come in after-hours. Minor Care Clinic is the only SeMRHI clinic providing COVID-19 screenings currently in Hattiesburg.

Here’s a list of the testing locations:

  • Hattiesburg: SeMRHI – Minor Care Clinic
    • 123 South 27th Avenue Hattiesburg, MS 39401
    • Hours: Mon. – Sun. 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
    • Phone Number: 601-450-3030
  • New Augusta: SeMRHI – New Augusta Family Health Center
    • 404 Main Street, MS 39462 New Augusta, MS 39462
    • Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
    • Phone Number: 601-964-8391
  • Beaumont: SeMRHI – Beaumont Family Health Center
    • 1411 Bradley Avenue Beaumont, MS 39423
    • Hours: Mon. – Wed. & Fri. 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Thur. 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
    • Phone Number: 601-784-3922
  • Picayune: SeMRHI – Picayune Family Health Center
    • 1911 Read Road Picayune, MS 39466
    • Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
    • Phone Number: 601-251-3500
  • Seminary: SeMRHI – Seminary Family Health Center
    • 100 Hwy 535 Seminary, MS 39479
    • Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
    • Phone Number: 601-722-3208
  • Sumrall: SeMRHI – Sumrall Family Health Center
    • 1016 Hwy Sumrall, MS 39482
    • Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
    • Phone Number: 601-758-4214
  • Lumberton: SeMRHI – Lumberton Family Health Center
    • 598 West 11th Avenue Lumberton, MS 39455
    • Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
    • Phone Number: 601-796-4215
  • Brooklyn: SeMRHI – Brooklyn Family Health Center
    • 44 Brooklyn – Janice Road Brooklyn, MS 39425
    • Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
    • Phone: 601-582-1188

For questions regarding COVID-19 testing at any SeMRHI clinic, call 601-658-0058.

