Southern Miss football game postponed due to COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Due to precautionary measures concerning the availability of student-athletes for Florida Atlantic, Southern Miss announced this weekend’s football game against the Owls has been postponed.
The institutions, along with Conference USA, will work together to reschedule the contest for later this season.
“We understand this COVID-related decision made by Florida Atlantic to not play our game this weekend and appreciate the consistent communication with our athletic department during the week,” Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain said. “We are disappointed for our student-athletes who will not get a chance to participate, however we will work with Florida Atlantic and Conference USA to reschedule this game for later in the season.”
The next game for the Golden Eagles is against UTEP on Saturday, October 24.
LATEST STORIES:
- 862 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi
- Hurricane Delta weakens slightly on path to US
- Dog feces tossed into Denver yard with Trump, ‘All Lives Matter’ signs
- Meet the Candidates: 2nd District U.S. House
- Meijer recalls cantaloupe sold in 6 states due to salmonella risk