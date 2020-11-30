Southern Miss Women’s Basketball suspends team activities until Dec. 12

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, Southern Miss announced the suspension of team activities for the women’s basketball program. The suspension will last until Saturday, December 12, due to COVID-19 protocols established by the university.

This suspension will not allow for the team to play three games during this period, which includes home games against McNeese (Dec. 5), Nicholls (Dec. 8) and Mississippi State (Dec. 12).

