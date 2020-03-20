Southwest Airlines cuts most flights in and out of Midway

CHICAGO (AP) – Southwest Airlines has significantly scaled back its flights in and out of Midway International Airport, its Chicago hub, days after federal authorities closed the airport’s control tower after technicians tested positive for the coronavirus.

Southwest Airlines spokeswoman Brandy King said the Dallas-based airline had canceled about 170 of its roughly 250 daily flights in and out of Midway due to the airspace restrictions following the control tower’s closure.

King said that reports that Southwest Airlines had cancelled all flights in and out of Midway were not accurate. She says it’s not clear how long the airline will keep its reduced flight level in and out of Midway.