Breaking News
30 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 80 total cases in state

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Latest Announcements from CDC

Southwest Airlines cuts most flights in and out of Midway

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) – Southwest Airlines has significantly scaled back its flights in and out of Midway International Airport, its Chicago hub, days after federal authorities closed the airport’s control tower after technicians tested positive for the coronavirus.

Southwest Airlines spokeswoman Brandy King said the Dallas-based airline had canceled about 170 of its roughly 250 daily flights in and out of Midway due to the airspace restrictions following the control tower’s closure.

King said that reports that Southwest Airlines had cancelled all flights in and out of Midway were not accurate. She says it’s not clear how long the airline will keep its reduced flight level in and out of Midway.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories