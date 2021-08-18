Speaker Philip Gunn: “We stand ready to do what we can do to help get this thing behind us”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital hosted a news conference with Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, on Wednesday, August 18.

Speaker Gunn said that he and state lawmakers are prepared to help hospitals and Mississippians impacted by COVID-19.

“We stand ready to do what we can do to help get this thing behind us. On behalf of the state of Mississippi, doctors, to the doctors and to the nurses, who are here fighting this fight, we stand ready to do what we can to help them. We’ve got the money, and I’m ready to put it out there to the extent that that will help,” said Gunn.

Speakers also included Steven Stogner, MD, FGH Medical Director of Critical Care, and Eric Jordan, MD, FGH Emergency Department Medical Director.

To watch the full press conference, click here.