Sports events in England allowed to resume from Monday

MANCHESTER, England (AP) – Sports events will be allowed to resume in England from Monday without any spectators and providing they comply with the government’s coronavirus protocols.

The guidance for elite sports bodies has been published by the government as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions that were imposed in March are eased further. It paves the way for the planned June 17 return of the Premier League, the world’s richest soccer competition.

The guidance includes a request that social distancing must be maintained in matches “during any disputes between players and referees or scoring celebrations.” Horse racing and snooker have already lined up events for Monday in anticipation of the end of an 11-week shutdown of sports.