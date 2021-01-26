St. Andrew’s Lower School grades 1-4 to go virtual due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Jackson announced students in 1st through 4th grades will begin virtual learning from home starting Wednesday, January 27.

In an email to parents, school leaders said they were notified about an additional adult case of COVID-19 in the elementary building. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) recommended the school dismiss students and faculty in the Lower School building for 14 days.

Students in 1st through 4th grade are expected to return to school on February 9. The return date includes students who are currently in quarantine.