JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – St. Andrew’s Episcopal will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, August 24.

The clinic will be held at the Center for Performing Arts lobby from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Individuals 12 years and older are eligible and parents are required to accompany students who are under 18. First doses and second doses will be offered.