St. Catherine’s Village closed to visitors amid coronavirus concerns

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A senior living facility in Madison has closed all areas to visitors due to coronavirus concerns. So far, no cases have been confirmed in Mississippi.
Officials at St. Catherine’s Village released the following statement:
To protect our most vulnerable residents, St. Catherine’s Village has closed all areas to visitors effective Monday, March 9, 2020. We have communicated with our residents’ families, and these measures have been taken out of an abundance of caution as senior adults are reported to be more vulnerable to this form of coronavirus. There are currently no cases at St. Catherine’s Village or any St. Dominic’s location. We will continually evaluate this situation and act accordingly in the best interest of our residents, their families and our community.Lisa Wilburn, Executive Director, St. Catherine’s Village
St. Dominic’s Hospital also released a statement:
While St. Dominic’s Hospital is not currently closed to visitors, we do encourage people experiencing flu-like symptoms, especially fever or coughing, to postpone visiting patients or other public outings until they are symptom-free. We appreciate the support of our community as we work to address any potential impact of COVID-19 here in our area.Dr. Eric McVey, Executive Vice President, Medical Affairs and Quality, St. Dominic’s