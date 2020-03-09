St. Catherine’s Village closed to visitors amid coronavirus concerns

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A senior living facility in Madison has closed all areas to visitors due to coronavirus concerns. So far, no cases have been confirmed in Mississippi.

Officials at St. Catherine’s Village released the following statement:

To protect our most vulnerable residents, St. Catherine’s Village has closed all areas to visitors effective Monday, March 9, 2020. We have communicated with our residents’ families, and these measures have been taken out of an abundance of caution as senior adults are reported to be more vulnerable to this form of coronavirus. There are currently no cases at St. Catherine’s Village or any St. Dominic’s location. We will continually evaluate this situation and act accordingly in the best interest of our residents, their families and our community. Lisa Wilburn, Executive Director, St. Catherine’s Village

St. Dominic’s Hospital also released a statement: