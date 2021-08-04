St. Dominic to require COVID-19 vaccination for all employees, students in rotations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, which is the parent organization of St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, announced Wednesday it will require all team members, employed providers, residents, students in clinical rotations, contract staff, and volunteers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We have listened to our team members and physicians as well as tracked the rapid progress of this fourth surge to reach this decision. Throughout the pandemic, our teams have risen to the calling to care for those who need them. We continue that now, but already we are straining to meet the demand. It is predicted that we have several weeks and possibly months before we reach the peak of this surge. We must act now to protect each other from spreading the delta variant and protect vulnerable patients from exposure. Vaccines are the best means of accomplishing this and more important than ever as the lasting step to end this pandemic. We should not wait any longer. Our health system is not alone in its decision to require a vaccine and joins many other healthcare organizations and expect others to follow. As a healthcare leader we believe we must take this step now for everyone’s safety and long-term community well-being.“ Richard R. Vath, M.D., President and CEO, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.

Leaders said implementation of the requirement will happen August 2021 – December 2021.