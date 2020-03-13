St. Dominic’s implements new visitor guidelines

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson announced changes to its visitor guidelines and the addition of screening stations at designated entrances due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). These guidelines go into effect beginning Friday, March 13 until further notice.

Visitation of patients will be limited to two visitors (12 years or older) per patient, per day. If the patient is in isolation, visitation will be limited to one adult per patient, per day. Visiting hours are noon to 7:00 p.m.

“Prevention is the key to containment of viruses like COVID-19 and we’re taking additional precautions to help keep our patients and team members safe,” said Lester K. Diamond, President, St. Dominic Hospital and St. Dominic Health Services. “Our leadership endorses these new steps to ensure the hospital continues to be the safest possible for patients and their loved ones as well as all of us who care for them. We appreciate the support of the community as we each do our part to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on our communities and our state.”

