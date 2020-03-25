St. Joseph students adjust to distance learning

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Both public and private schools across Mississippi are switching from physical to digital textbooks. The goal is to help students not waste any time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Online classes are already underway for students at St. Joseph Catholic School in Madison. But for some, they’re still adjusting to distance learning.

Joshua Briscoe is taking a journalism class. Each week, the class puts on a newscast that airs on Fridays. Now, they’re doing it from home.

Recently, the journalism class came in second in an international student-produced journalism competition.

Their first show in the online format airs Friday on YouTube. Briscoe said he’s excited to see students reactions to the show.