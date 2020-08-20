Staff member at Pearl Public Schools tests positive for COVID-19

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl Public School District reported a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Leaders said the employee is in quarantine and did not come in close contact with any student.
