Staffer at Mississippi State Capitol tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A staffer at the Mississippi State Capitol tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to lawmakers.
Lawmakers said they were notified about the staffer by House Speaker Philip Gunn.
A contractor was called in to deep clean the building on Monday. The building will be operating under more intense social distancing protocols for the rest of the week.
