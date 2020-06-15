Staffer at Mississippi State Capitol tests positive for COVID-19

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A staffer at the Mississippi State Capitol tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to lawmakers.

Lawmakers said they were notified about the staffer by House Speaker Philip Gunn.

A contractor was called in to deep clean the building on Monday. The building will be operating under more intense social distancing protocols for the rest of the week.

