Stanford restricting attendance of sports events

(AP) – Stanford is still willing to host the NCAA women’s basketball tournament with a strict limit on spectators if selected to do so next week.

The school in Northern California said Wednesday that all sporting events on campus will be closed to the public through May 15 or until further notice in response to the spread of the new coronavirus.

Only participants, coaches, working staff, officials, credentialed media and a very limited number of family members, friends and guests of the competing teams will be allowed to attend. Santa Clara County announced a ban earlier this week of gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

The seventh-ranked Cardinal were expected to be picked as a host for the tournament that starts March 20. The top 16 teams are picked as hosts of the opening two rounds.

The NCAA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.