State Health Officer: “January will likely be the worst month for COVID deaths”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, State Health Officer said January 2021 will likely be the worst month for COVID-19 deaths in Mississippi. He said total all-cause mortality rates are rising quickly.

“Until we get good vaccination penetration and better control over the pandemic, please continue to wear a mask in public and avoid social gatherings,” Dr. Dobbs tweeted.

He shared the following graphs on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said there’s no additional vaccine due to a “monumental” surge in appointment requests, and every appointment is tied to an actual vaccination. They hope to receive a large shipment of vaccine in mid-February.

Dr. Dobbs said patients can still schedule second doses at covidvaccine.umc.edu.