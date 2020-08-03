State Health Officer: Mississippi should delay start of school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is leery of sending children back to classrooms this week, according to a report by the Sun Herald.

During a video Q&A that was sponsored by the Mississippi State Medical Association, Dobbs said he believes COVID-19 cases will level off and rise again once schools are in session. He said the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will recommend a statewide mask mandate for all children attending schools.

“I was off. I thought maybe it would be the right time to start in August until about a little while ago,” said Dobbs.

“I do think it’s a good idea to put our toe in the water a little bit, kind of go slowly, offer as much online as we can, maybe delay in person for a little while, maybe until September,” he continued.

The president of the Mississippi Association of Educators, Erica Jones, also called on state leadership to delay the start of school.

Governor Tate Reeves has been reviewing the back to school plans for districts state wide, which were due by July 31. He is expected to discuss he plans during a news briefing sometime this week.

LATEST STORIES: