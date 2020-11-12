State Health Officer: No ICU beds available in Jackson

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs gave an update on Mississippi’s ICUs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Dr. Dobbs, there are no ICU beds available in Jackson. He also said there are very few ICU beds available elsewhere in the state.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced hospitalizations for COVID-19 are on track toward the crisis level the state experienced during the summer.

“If we don’t make changes immediately, we’ll see critical shortages of first-line care for the seriously ill and injured. We know what works: social distancing, small gatherings, and masks,” said leaders with the department.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories