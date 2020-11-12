State Health Officer: No ICU beds available in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs gave an update on Mississippi’s ICUs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Dr. Dobbs, there are no ICU beds available in Jackson. He also said there are very few ICU beds available elsewhere in the state.

Zero ICU beds in Jackson. Very few elsewhere.



Please protect yourself and your family. pic.twitter.com/08CxKh6Jzd — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) November 12, 2020

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced hospitalizations for COVID-19 are on track toward the crisis level the state experienced during the summer.

“If we don’t make changes immediately, we’ll see critical shortages of first-line care for the seriously ill and injured. We know what works: social distancing, small gatherings, and masks,” said leaders with the department.

