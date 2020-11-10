State Health Officer to host discussion about COVID-19, vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, MD, MPH, will host an hour-long discussion with the general public on COVID-19, including upcoming vaccine availability.
Mississippians can send in COVID-19 questions or concerns by Wednesday night (November 11, 2020) to questions@HealthyMS.com.
The discussion will take place on Thursday, November 12, on the Mississippi State Department of Health’s Facebook page.
LATEST STORIES:
- Walmart teams with GM to test autonomous deliveries
- Man, woman injured in shooting on Willow Creek Drive in Jackson
- Indianapolis Zoo welcomes new 6-foot-tall giraffe calf
- Health workers go door-to-door urging residents to stay home, screening for COVID-19 amid surge
- Mississippi justices hear dispute over state budget power