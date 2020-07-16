State Rep. Manly Barton in ICU with COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Representative Manly Barton has been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to State Rep. Becky Currie’s Facebook page, Barton is in the ICU. She asked for prayers for Barton.

“He is the kindest man, and I enjoy working with him so much,” said Currie.

On Tuesday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said there have been 41 COVID-19 cases reported at the State Capitol. Two patients were hospitalized. Dobbs did not identify the two patients who were hospitalized.

Barton (R-District 109) represents parts of George and Jackson counties.

